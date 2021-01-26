Gov. Edwards asks White House for $3B in hurricane aid

Gov. John Bel Edwards is asking President Joe Biden for $3 billion to help Louisiana with its ongoing recovery from the 2020 hurricanes, saying today that he’s filed a request with the new White House similar to the unfulfilled request he made of the prior administration.

The Democratic governor talked of the block grant assistance he’s seeking during a trip to hard-hit Lake Charles to discuss the recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Congressional approval is needed if the state is to receive the money.

“I feel very confident that we will get it because the president has told me he understands what the needs are; he’s going to be helpful,” the governor says. “We have a former Louisiana congressman (Cedric Richmond) working in the White House right now, and every time he speaks about what the priorities are, he mentions Louisiana’s hurricane recovery efforts.”

The aid request, made in a formal letter to the White House, seeks dollars that can be spent to help rebuild homes, create affordable rental housing, modernize infrastructure and harden against future storm threats, Edwards says.

Laura ravaged southwest Louisiana, striking Aug. 27 as a Category 4 storm just south of Lake Charles. Less than two months later, Delta swept into the same area as a Category 2 storm. Nearly 47,000 homes were damaged by Laura across 21 parishes, most in the Lake Charles region, according to state estimates. Projections from disaster modeling firm Karen Clark & Co. put the combined insured U.S. losses from Laura and Delta at nearly $10 billion.

Edwards says 684 hurricane evacuees remain sheltered by the state in hotels in New Orleans and Lafayette.

The governor sent then-President Donald Trump a similar letter in November asking for hurricane recovery help, saying the individual assistance grants handed out by the Federal Emergency Management Agency wouldn’t be enough to rebuild. That request didn’t bring block grant aid to Louisiana.

As he asked for more assistance, Edwards stressed Tuesday that federal aid so far has aided thousands of people and businesses. He says FEMA has given Laura and Delta victims $250 million for housing assistance and other needs, and he says the Small Business Administration has approved $627 million in low-interest loans.

