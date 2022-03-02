GOP wants to end Russian oil imports to US, boost domestic production

Republican elected officials across the U.S. are criticizing President Joe Biden over his energy policies and urging his administration to do more to ramp up domestic production as a way to help wean the nation and its allies off oil from Russia.

The sanctions imposed on Russia for its war with Ukraine so far do not include oil and gas exports from the country, a step that would severely hurt Russia’s ability to generate revenue.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and U.S. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio urged Biden this week to take steps to stop oil imports from Russia to the U.S., where drilling for oil and gas actually increased during Biden’s first year in office.

“The recent events in Ukraine are yet another example of why we should be selling energy to our friends and not buying it from our enemies,” Stitt wrote to Biden.

A similar letter urging Biden to immediately institute an embargo on all Russian energy exports was sent to the president by U.S. Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma and U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall of Kansas.

The U.S. gets 5% to 10% of its crude oil and refined products from Russia, a fairly small share that it could probably replace with other sources if Russian supply was cut off, says Jacques Rousseau, managing director at Clearview Energy Partners.

“It’s not as big a deal for the U.S as it is globally, because there are other countries that are much more reliant on Russian oil,” he says.

The U.S. does not import gas from Russia, but Europe relies on natural gas from Russia for one-third of its supply.

In the Republican response to Tuesday’s State of the Union address, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds referenced the desire for the U.S. to increase production and gain energy independence.

Biden has defended his decision to preserve access to Russian energy in order “to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump.” But when asked today whether he would consider banning Russian oil imports, Biden responded: “Nothing is off the table.”

