GOP legislators don’t have the votes to overturn Gov. Edwards’ vetoes 

It’s becoming less and less likely that Louisiana’s Republican lawmakers will have the votes to overturn any of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ vetoes should they convene in a special session July 16, USA Today Network reports.

Veto override sessions are automatic unless a majority of members of the House or Senate send in ballots to opt out.

Republican Senate President Page Cortez of Lafayette says that GOP lawmakers in both chambers are short of the two-thirds vote needed to overturn any of the governor’s vetoes, though he didn’t rule out that members might still choose to convene.

Republicans hold 69 seats in the House and 26 seats in the Senate, but Republican Sen. Rogers Pope of Denham Springs told USA Today Network that he won’t vote to overturn any of Edwards’ vetoes if lawmakers convene, dropping the Senate one Republican vote short of the threshold. Read the full story.