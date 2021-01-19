Federal aid instrumental in keeping Louisiana’s budget afloat

Louisiana’s economy has been propped up by federal aid during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading the state’s economists to forecast less damage to the state budget than initially feared, The News Star reports.

The Revenue Estimating Conference, which guides state budgeting, voted to accept forecast revisions that bumped up anticipated revenue by $292 million this year (though still below last year’s levels) and drops revenue projections by $229 million during the next fiscal year that begins July 1.

“The income support we’ve gotten from the federal government (stimulus checks and unemployment supplements) is what’s gotten us here today,” legislative economist Greg Albrecht says.

That aid helped the state avoid a catastrophic drop of $1 billion or more in tax revenue that Albrecht predicted in May 2020.

“It’s been one of the hardest forecasting cycles since (Hurricane) Katrina,” Albrecht told members of the Revenue Estimating Conference.

Future aid from the feds could further cushion the blow, though Congress has yet to begin debate on an additional COVID-19 relief package.

“There are so many unanswered questions,” says REC member and Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette.

Those uncertainties led the panel to accept Albrecht’s forecast rather than the one from administration economist Manfred Dix, which predicted considerably more revenue. Read the full story.