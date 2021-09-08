Fall elections delayed by one month 

Gov. John Bel Edwards today agreed with Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s request to delay this year’s fall elections by a month due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida.

The Oct. 9 election will move to Nov. 13 and the Nov. 13 runoff election will move to Dec. 11, according to an announcement from Ardoin.

In a statement released this afternoon, Louisiana Association of Business and Industry President and CEO Stephen Waguespack calls the decision to delay the vote a responsible one, given that half of the state’s population lives in parishes that fell under the federal disaster declaration. Waguespack also said LABI will continue to work to promote the tax reform constitutional amendments on the ballot.

Ardoin says he will make announcements regarding emergency certification and other election related deadlines soon.