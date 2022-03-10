Edwards draws both praise and criticism after congressional map veto

Voting rights advocates have praised Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to veto a congressional redistricting plan that didn’t create a second majority-Black district, but they’ve also criticized the Democratic governor for allowing legislative district maps that don’t increase minority representation to become law.

The leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature, meanwhile, defended their remap plans, while facing a decision on whether to attempt an override of Edwards’ Wednesday night veto of the new congressional maps.

“I am disappointed in the governor’s decision to veto the congressional map and am confident that the map the Legislature passed meets the requirements of the Voting Rights Act,” state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican and one of the leaders of the redistricting effort, said on Twitter. “I look forward to the debate on a veto override.”

Lawmakers open a regular session Monday and are expected to attempt a veto override. If they opt not to try an override, or if an override fails, they could simply pass the vetoed map again with a majority vote, send it to Edwards again and risk another veto. Rep. John Stefanski, the Crowley Republican who leads redistricting in the House, had already pre-filed a bill with the new map even before Edwards announced his veto.

Stefanski did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment today.