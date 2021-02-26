Edwards’ budget plan calls for $186M spending boost

Gov. John Bel Edwards kicked off Louisiana’s annual budget negotiations Friday by suggesting a more than $36 billion spending plan for next year, asking lawmakers to use federal pandemic aid to avoid cuts while steering new dollars to education raises and programs.

The governor’s 2021-22 state operating budget recommendations were released to the joint House and Senate budget committee, marking the start of months of haggling with lawmakers over a final plan to pay for programs and services in the financial year that begins July 1.

The budget proposal is rosier than expected, after the state treasury took a hit from the coronavirus outbreak. Louisiana’s tax collections are rebounding, though not enough to match pre-pandemic levels. The Edwards administration wants to use continuing federal coronavirus aid, particularly enhanced federal payments to cover Medicaid expenses, to close gaps and piece together the plan. The state took a similar approach this year.

“We don’t recommend cuts in this budget, based on our ability to maximize the use of other dollars,” Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, the governor’s chief budget adviser told lawmakers.

But when those federal aid dollars disappear, the governor and lawmakers would have to find state cash or other financing sources to keep those programs and services from facing steep cuts.

The budget would grow $186 million next year with Edwards’ recommendations, nearly two-thirds of the increase steered to education.

Under the proposal, K-12 public schools would see new spending to give teachers a $400 pay raise and support staff such as teacher aides, bus drivers and cafeteria workers an extra $200 annually, increases that cost $40 million. The money falls far short of what’s needed to get teachers to the Southern average, a long-sought Edwards goal.

Public colleges would get an $80 million increase. That includes money for increased health and retirement costs, new dollars for faculty salary increases, a boost to the Go Grant program that provides financial aid for needy students and more money for the TOPS college program to ensure full tuition is paid for students who meet the academic requirements. TOPS would total $331 million, while Go Grants would reach about $40 million.

Edwards’ budget proposal relies heavily on enhanced federal payments for Medicaid expenses to keep the spending plans in balance.

The governor’s budget recommendations do not include federal coronavirus aid proposed by President Joe Biden that is currently under negotiation in Congress. If approved, that could give Edwards and lawmakers more money to spend.

Lawmakers start the legislative session in April and are not expected to finish crafting a spending plan until the session’s final days in June. Read the full story.