Dividing lines emerge in Louisiana redistricting 

The Louisiana Legislature’s “roadshow” to hear from the public about the redrawing of the state’s political maps is halfway done, and already the hearings have offered a glimpse of how personal and heated the redistricting work will be in the February special session.

In meetings across the state, dividing lines have formed over whether to create a second majority-minority U.S. House district in the six-member delegation. Irritation has emerged in north Louisiana about the likely loss of legislative seats because of population losses. Disagreement has appeared in the Acadiana region about how its growth should affect House and Senate districts.

The widespread availability of online redistricting software means more people have mapmaking ideas they want to offer.

State lawmakers use the U.S. census data released every 10 years to redesign the political maps for seats in the U.S. House, state Senate, state House, Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and Public Service Commission to account for population shifts and evenly distribute people among districts. They’re also considering redrawing the state Supreme Court districts this time.

The special sessions convened for the work each decade often are among the most contentious lawmakers face, because the maps affect their political ambitions, their allies, their enemies and their communities’ representation. Shifts in a district’s design can have ripple effects across a region or the entire state.

"It's a giant puzzle in essence," says Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, who leads the redistricting work in the House as chairman of the House and Governmental Affairs Committee. "Every district is going to have to change, and every member needs to be expecting that change," he said in a speech last week. "One of the other things that makes redistricting so difficult is it is extremely personal to every member." At a hearing in Lafayette, several people showed up to express concern about the possibility of splitting up Iberia and St. Martin parishes among multiple Senate districts after decades of sharing the same senator. In Alexandria, hearing participants sought to keep one local Senate district largely rural, arguing those communities have similar interests. In Baton Rouge, some residents urged lawmakers to draw districts that are more competitive, rather than favoring a specific party.