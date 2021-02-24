Despite GOP outcry, Cassidy ‘at peace’ with impeachment vote

Trashed on social media and censured by Louisiana Republicans, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy described himself today as “at peace” with his vote to convict former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial and dismissed the scorching GOP backlash he’s received.

Louisiana’s senior Republican senator says he does not believe the criticism represents the feelings of many of his party’s voters. He says the censure he received from the leadership of the state GOP represents “a small group of people,” not the “broader Republican Party.”

“I am such at peace with that vote. I say that knowing that I’m getting criticized, but I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution,” Cassidy said in a conference call with reporters on a variety of topics.

Cassidy joined six other Senate Republicans in voting with Democrats on Feb. 13 to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in an impeachment trial that saw the former president acquitted. Louisiana’s other U.S. senator, Republican John Kennedy, voted against conviction.

“I’ve received comments from folks who are Republican who object to the vote,” Cassidy says. “I’ve received a heck of a lot of folks who agree with me or, if they don’t agree with me, respect the kind of thought process that went into it.”

He added, “There’s a diversity of opinion among Louisiana Republicans, even if there is not among a very small group of people.”

Though the 57-43 Senate vote was short of the two-thirds majority needed to find Trump guilty, the seven GOP votes against Trump represented the largest number of lawmakers to ever vote to find a president of their own party guilty during impeachment proceedings.

Cassidy has tried to change the conversation since the impeachment trial ended, sending out daily statements about a variety of subjects and talking about other issues such as the confirmation hearings of President Joe Biden's Cabinet appointments and recovery from the icy weather.