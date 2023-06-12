Departing coastal chief says restoration must be a higher priority 

The departing coastal authority head thinks restoration needs to be elevated in Louisiana’s political conversation, including the governor’s race.

Chip Kline will exit as chair of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority after July 3. He’s held the role and been state director of coastal activities since 2018. Kline also manages the day-to-day operations of the Governor’s Office of Coastal Activities, according to the coastal authority website.

Five of the seven major candidates for governor took part in a State of the Coast forum hosted by the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, but Kline said the contenders aren’t giving the issue the weight it deserves.

“Yeah, they participated … and they were forced to talk about it,” Kline says. “But this issue needs to be elevated to a higher priority in the overall political conversation in this state. I hate to even use ‘political’ because protection and restoration isn’t political. But it’s part of the overall political conversation for people running for office, and I wish that it would be elevated to a higher status.”

To Kline, who oversaw the recent passage of the state’s $50 billion plan to restore Louisiana’s sinking coast over the next 50 years, coastal restoration is not just about the environment but all aspects of Louisiana’s economy.

“Infrastructure projects are a priority,” Kline said in one example, “but you can’t drive on roads and bridges if they’re underwater.”

With the recent passage of the coastal master plan, Kline said he felt like it was a high point to step away from his job. He plans to work on coastal issues in the private sector, he says, though he’s not sure exactly where yet. Lawrence Bren Haase, the CPRA’s executive director, will replace him as chair.

Read about Kline’s departure and what’s next for the CPRA from Louisiana Illuminator.