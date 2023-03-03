Daylight saving time bill would allow Louisiana to spring forward forever   

Louisiana has a law in place to make daylight saving time permanent if Congress passes the “Sunshine Protection Act” filed this week by Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, USA Today Network reports.

Louisiana’s law, written by Rep. Dodie Horton and passed in 2020, would allow the state to spring forward forever. Daylight saving time this year begins at 2 a.m. March 12.

Rubio won unanimous Senate approval last year for his bill, but it died in the House without getting a vote. He refiled the bill Wednesday.

Daylight saving time was first implemented in the U.S. as a wartime measure in 1918 for seven months during World War I in the interest of adding more daylight hours. Read the full story.