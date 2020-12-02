Wednesday, December 2, 2020 InsiderPolitics Chambers looks to crowdfunding as he mulls congressional run By Stephanie Riegel - December 2, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Baton Rouge activist Gary Chambers Jr. on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" talk show in June 2020, after speaking out at a Baton Rouge school board meetings. Local blogger and activist Gary Chambers is also considering jumping in the race for U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond’s soon-to-be vacated seat—provided he can raise the necessary money through crowdfunding. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in