Candidates lining up to run for governor, though slow to put both feet in

Louisiana’s 2023 governor’s race is still months away, but potential candidates are lining up, USA Today Network reports.

Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry passed out campaign hats at his annual alligator hunt fundraiser last weekend and Republican Treasurer John Schroder told his supporters that he’s in via an email back in January. Republican Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser also said he “plans” to run while speaking at an event in Lake Providence in August.

However, Landry, Schroder, and Nungesser haven’t fully committed, leaving open the possibility that they could back out to keep their current jobs if future polls show them lagging.

“It’s almost become a vaudeville act with people running with a wink and a smile,” says Jeremy Alford, publisher of LaPolitics Weekly. “I’ve developed a spreadsheet with 13 names, but nobody wants to officially announce.”

