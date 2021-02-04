Broome launches Safe, Hopeful Neighborhoods Engagement digital hub  

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome launched the Safe, Hopeful Neighborhoods Engagement Hub on Wednesday as part of her administration’s Safe, Hopeful, Healthy Baton Rouge Initiative.

Broome unveiled plans for the initiative in her State of the City address last month, and the program was launched from the Office of Community Development in partnership with Mid City Redevelopment Alliance and Build Baton Rouge.

The initiative aims to look at the root causes of crime‌—lack‌ ‌of‌ ‌access‌ ‌to‌ ‌education,‌ ‌food‌, health care,‌ ‌shelter,‌ ‌economic‌ opportunity‌‌—‌‌and work‌ ‌to‌ ‌implement‌ ‌solutions.‌ It is funded through some $2 million in federal CARES Act money, which was allocated to communities last year to help address negative socioeconomic impacts from the pandemic.

The project calls for implementing‌ ‌a‌ ‌neighborhood‌-centered‌ ‌strategy‌ ‌that‌ ‌employs‌ ‌community‌ ‌members‌ ‌as‌ ‌outreach‌ ‌workers‌ ‌to‌ ‌proactively‌ ‌assist‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌reduction‌ ‌of‌ ‌violence‌ ‌and‌ ‌crime‌ ‌in‌ ‌targeted‌ ‌areas.

The new digital hub will allow residents to connect with resources, leadership training, community improvement funding, civic association support, community event sponsorships, and blight elimination efforts.

“There are two key investors in ‘quality of place’ public-private partnerships: the city-parish government and our residents,” Broome says in a prepared statement. “My Neighborhood Engagement Hub will bring critical funding and resources to areas that have been traditionally disinvested. See the announcement.