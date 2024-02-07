Biden’s natural gas export pause continues to face debate 

Members of a U.S. House panel on climate and energy issues split along party lines Tuesday about the Biden administration’s recent move to pause new approvals of liquified natural gas exports.

Republicans called a hearing to challenge the Energy Department’s announcement last month that it would indefinitely bar new LNG permits to non-free-trade partners as it studies the impacts, including on climate change, of LNG use.

Republicans on the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy, Climate and Grid Security blasted the move Tuesday, saying it undercuts the economic and environmental benefits of natural gas and hurts the U.S. on the world stage.

Democrats countered that it was an appropriate time to review an industry that has tripled its export capacity in five years. Read the full story about the debate from Louisiana Illuminator.

Additionally, Louisiana joined a coalition of about two dozen state attorneys general who sent a letter to President Joe Biden Tuesday blasting the president’s recent decision to freeze the approval of new export sites for liquefied natural gas. Read about their stance from The Center Square.