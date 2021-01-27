Biden’s ban on new federal leases prompts outrage from energy industry

Industry is reacting with outrage to President Joe Biden’s announcement today of a moratorium on new oil and gas lease sales on federal lands and in federal waters, including the Gulf of Mexico.

“Today’s announcement by the Biden administration limiting oil and natural gas leasing is not merely an assault on domestic oil and gas production and our country’s energy security, but a divisive act towards hundreds of thousands American men and women who proudly go to work each day to fuel this great nation,” says Lori LeBlanc, executive director of the Gulf Economic Survival Team, in a prepared statement.

Stephen Waguespack of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry sounded a similar alarm: “President Biden’s moratorium … is a tremendous blow to hardworking families and businesses in energy producing states like Louisiana and the American economy as a whole,” he says. “This action will hurt investment in the Gulf of Mexico, where over 90 percent of Louisiana’s annual production activity is generated.”

And Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association President Tyler Gray issued a statement saying, “Restricting energy development will jeopardize the jobs and economic benefits the energy industry provides, including funds for critical restoration and hurricane protection projects that help make our communities safer and stronger.”

U.S Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Metairie, Power the Future, Grow Louisiana Coalition and the Gulf Energy Survival Team also weighed in on the executive order, one of several sweeping moves of the new administration aimed at combating climate change.

Granted, the moratorium will not stop fossil fuel drilling on federal lands already underway, only new leases. But energy experts, including those who do not have a vested interest in saying so, agree that Biden’s actions will likely have a negative effect on Louisiana’s oil and gas industry.

“I don’t see anything dropping off the cliff in the next one or two months,” says David Dismukes, executive director of the LSU Center for Energy Studies. “But the long-term symbolism is pretty bad. It’s hard to sugarcoat it.”

Dismukes says he’s surprised the new administration is implementing the moratorium so soon, while the national economy continues to reel from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thought this would take a lot longer to happen and that they would’ve waited until we were out of this pandemic to go after the energy industry,” he says.

Studies of the 2008-2009 recession show that the fracking industry had a significant role in the economic recovery.

“It was almost a full percentage point, which is a lot,” he says. “I would have thought someone who was vice president during the last recession would have learned from that.”

What also worries Dismuke is the chilling effect today’s action will have on the industry’s planning for long-term capital investment.

“This is the playbook for the next four years and this creates a huge amount of uncertainty,” he says. “That is bad because this will be challenged in court and it doesn’t matter what the eventual outcome is. It will create uncertainty and industry doesn’t like uncertainty.”