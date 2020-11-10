Baton Rouge named a Top 10 Digital City 

For a sixth consecutive year, Baton Rouge has been named a Top 10 Digital City by the Center for Digital Government.

At No. 3 among cities with populations of between 125,000-250,000, this year’s recognition is the highest placement for Baton Rouge in the annual national ranking. Other cities on the list include Bellevue, Washington; Cape Coral, Florida; Pasadena, California; and Norfolk and Alexandria, Virginia.

The Center for Digital Government, a national IT research and advisory organization, spotlighted the city-parish’s advancements in the public-sector IT community as well as how government officials used technology to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

In response to the virtual environment spawned by the pandemic, the city-parish launched systems that allowed for more than 1,300 virtual meetings, which served more than 10,000 participants.

This year, the city-parish also replaced a 30-year-old computer-aided dispatch system and launched its real-time crime center. The city-parish began the process to modernize its telecommunications infrastructure with a unified system that is expected to save the parish millions of dollars once operational. See the full list.