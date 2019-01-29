Baton Rouge government updates available on Nextdoor app

The city-parish government is joining the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office in using the Nextdoor app to communicate with residents, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced today.

Nextdoor, a neighborhood social network platform, partners with more than 2,500 public agencies across the country—including police, fire and emergency management departments—that use the app to share important information and strengthen relationships with residents.

The city-parish plans to communicate directly with the more than 75,000 registered Nextdoor users in the area through a Baton Rouge page on the app, according to Broome’s announcement.

Nextdoor’s platform for public agencies enables city-parish staff to share area-specific updates or general updates for anyone in the parish, however, each neighborhood on the platform is private and its content can only be seen by other verified residents. City-parish agencies are not able to view conversations residents have with one another on their neighborhood Nextdoor sites.



A separate account EBRSO created last year allows deputies to review all incidents homeowners want the sheriff’s office to see. Any suspicious activity that isn’t located within the parish’s jurisdiction is forwarded to city police.



“By joining Nextdoor, we now have yet another tool at our disposal to connect Baton Rouge residents with important updates at the neighborhood level and in an environment they already know, use, and trust,” Broome says.



Nextdoor members will begin to automatically receive city-parish updates by default, beginning with communications from the department of environmental services, which is responsible for garbage and recycling collection.