Alford: They really said this in 2022

No one in Louisiana scored more political touchdowns this year by simply saying stuff in clever and obscene ways than U.S. Sen. John Kennedy. The junior senator led the way in 2022 when it came to countrified quips, folksy one-liners and comical diatribes.

Critics called him “Foghorn Leghorn” and claimed it was just an act. But voters loved it—to the tune of 62% against a field of 12. (After shattering most reelection fundraising records, that was Kennedy’s margin of victory this fall.)

Over the past 29 years, few politicos have appeared more in “They Said It,” a weekly collection of catchy quotes I’m now tasked with writing for LaPolitics Weekly, a trade publication for elected officials and political professionals.

Kennedy offered a reminder of why on election night last month. “God is great, dogs are good and the people of Louisiana are star-spangled awesome,” he said, adding, “This win has taken my breath away.”

Prior to winning, Kennedy spent considerable time complaining about his colleagues. “I don’t hate anybody,” Kennedy said. “I start out the morning wanting to follow Jesus, but by 10 a.m., I just wanna slap somebody. It’s just another day in the life of working with our nation’s dopiest and most dim-witted.”

Kennedy told us this year his elected counterparts in Washington are “managerial elites” who are “so crooked they could swallow a nail and spit up a corkscrew.”

In June, he even revealed on Fox that he knew something about the market price for cocaine in Louisiana. ”In my state,” Kennedy said, “the price of gas is so high that it would be cheaper to buy cocaine and just run everywhere.”

In October, Kennedy likewise launched a statewide television commercial where he warned voters, “If you hate cops because they’re cops, call a crackhead.”

Kennedy, however, didn’t dominate headlines the entire year. In Capitoland, the decennial task of redistricting captured a large swath of 2022.

Due to a new U.S. census count, lawmakers were given the opportunity to redraw election lines, including their own. "It's the ultimate exercise in herding cats, but it's the only time all of the cats care," said Senate President Page Cortez of Lafayette, during the first of two special sessions for redistricting.