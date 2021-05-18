Alford: Senate election on deck for 2022

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy will officially announce the start of his reelection campaign some time next week—aided by a highly polished video that could become a newsmaker and an impressive war chest that has grown since the closing of the first quarter.

In the two-and-a-half minute video that will launch Kennedy’s reelection bid, the junior senator says he made a promise to “make America great again” when voters sent him to Washington.

When he appears on the ballot in the fall 2022, Kennedy says he’ll offer another promise: “I will always be your voice in the good times and the bad. Come hell or high water, your values will be my values …”

That may be the kind of message diehard Republicans in Louisiana want to hear, especially with so many still steaming over U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s decision to break with the GOP earlier this year on the impeachment trial vote involving former President Donald Trump.

“I keep my promises,” Kennedy says in the unreleased video that was provided for this column. “When I say I will do something, it will stick. … You can write that down and take it home to momma.”

Kennedy’s campaign finance profile is worth taking home to momma, too. According to sources close to the campaign, the senator has so far raised $9.2 million for his bid and has $7 million in the bank. (Up from $6.4 million in the bank at the close of the first quarter.)

While Kennedy doesn’t shy away from PAC donations, he relies on them considerably less than many of his counterparts. The campaign excels when it comes to large individual donors, and those involved with the finance side expect that trend to continue.

Based on the video that will be released next week, Kennedy already knows what he wants to spend his resources on and what he wants to communicate to voters.

“I will not let you down,” Kennedy says at the end of the video, before dropping what is now undeniably his catchphrase. “I’d rather drink weedkiller.”

It’s too early to tell who might challenge Kennedy. When asked about the potential field, Louisiana Democratic Party Chairwoman Katie Bernhardt released the following statement:

“Senator Kennedy has failed the people of Louisiana. He subverted our democracy by attempting to overturn a free and fair election, and helped incite the January 6th insurrection, one of the most shameful chapters in American history. Moreover, Kennedy spends more time on TV embarrassing Louisiana than he does working for the people of Louisiana. His Democratic opponent will enjoy national attention and a large base of donors eager to unseat the seditious senator. And the DNC will be making historic investments in state parties in the 2022 mid-terms, particularly in red states, which will enable us to provide our candidate with the needed support to win.”

Rumors are swirling about the race to be, but no one seems as committed as Kennedy. Gov. John Bel Edwards would be a dream come true for national Democrats, and his polling remains strong at home, but there are no indications he’s even thinking about running. Others have been mentioned over cocktail chatter, like state Sen. Jay Luneau of Alexandria and New Orleans City Council member Helena Moreno. But, again, right now these names are basically on a wishlist maintained by Democrats who are ready to take on Kennedy as soon as possible.

For his part, Kennedy isn’t in much of a rush. Time is on his side. In fact, Kennedy was expected to make his announcement this week, but put it on hold until next week due to the death Monday of former Gov. Buddy Roemer, who also served in Congress. Kennedy worked with Roemer while he was governor and the two share some similarities. Unlike Roemer, though, Kennedy wants more than one term in office and he begins that process in earnest next week.

