Trouble ahead for higher ed in Louisiana, plus my picks for constitutional amendments

The Advocate reported Louisiana’s population dropped by 40,000 residents from 2020 to 2025—and was the only Southern state to decline. Texas was up 2.6 million and Florida up 2 million.

Another recent story revealed Louisiana had 60,000 fewer students in public schools after the last 10 years? It said 63 of 70 school districts lost students—a total of 11,000 in the past year. And private schools also shrunk. It noted that homeschooling, microschools and charters are growing. Thank goodness parents have these choices.

Ironically, it reported that despite Plaquemines Parish getting thousands of new jobs and workers, its schools still declined. The construction jobs are temporary and usually only bring the worker—and not their family—since they will be moving on in a year or two to another state. It is known that 1,000 construction jobs may only mean 50 permanent ones when the plant is opened, especially now with technology, AI and robots for operations.

The reality is that the problem in K-12 is now moving to our universities and community colleges due to fewer Louisiana high school graduates. Add online learning and out-of-state competition on to that and the enrollment battle and finances get worse. Raising tuition is not a viable option for most. And the Legislature started this session with a request that higher ed would need another $850 million. From where?

I have long said that 14 four-year universities in Louisiana are way too many. (Ohio, with 2.5 times our population has 13.)

I believe only LSU and Tulane will have large increases in applications and continue to grow. Others will decline.

In the last five years, 44 public universities have closed across the nation while more than twice that number of private nonprofit colleges and universities shut their doors.

The pressure will continue and Louisiana will not be exempt. The market will dictate who survives. This also means fewer graduates statewide for our business community in the future.

What’s the plan?

Then and now

“Until quite recently, the rewards of higher education were overwhelmingly clear: College graduates got better jobs, earned more money and had almost unchallenged access to political power and social prestige.

In short, a college diploma was seen as a necessary ticket for the journey through American life. … A recent poll conducted for Citicorp found that nearly 80% of middle-class parents want to send their children to college.

But for a variety of reasons, many of these same parents are beginning to worry that college may be a commitment they simply cannot afford to make. They are concerned about soaring costs, which put enormous strain on all but the fattest family budgets. They fear that current college curriculums … may not be providing their sons and daughters with the kinds of education they need.

They also worry whether their children will find themselves well prepared for the world of work after graduation.”

This text wasn’t written last month. It was published 50 years ago in Newsweek on April 26, 1976.

Time to vote in the new primary system

I not a fan of the closed primary system, but it is what it is. Because it is new, I am not sure many understand how it works or who will participate. Will “no party” voters show up? These questions have made predictions for most races difficult.

While I have made my choices for the constitutional amendments below, I have not decided on the other races and will leave you to sort through all the nasty TV ads and mailers and decide who gets your vote.

Since our 1974 constitution was written, there have been 330 proposed amendments, including those here. I was tempted to boycott all amendments and demand a constitutional convention like 1974.

But some amendments do require a change to the Louisiana Constitution. In most cases, state legislators wanting to duck the responsibility that comes with a statute, have for decades kicked the decision to the public.

I rely on and trust PAR to present both sides and watched a webcast it did as well. Here is how I will vote:

Amendment No. 1 – NO

Do you support an amendment to allow the legislature to remove or add officers, positions and employees to the unclassified state civil service?

I am not a fan of civil service and would like to see a holistic, transparent debate on reforming the entire system. But I fear this “substitute motion” is only half-baked, with the details of the process and selection yet to be decided.

This amendment from the Legislature says, “Give us the power and trust us.” Sure. That effectively means Gov. Jeff Landry will call the shots on civil service, state jobs and salaries—a scary proposition given his reputation for rewards and retaliation.

Some could argue this amendment is Landry’s retaliation for the commission turning down his request in 2025 to reclassify 900 positions. (Landry doesn’t like to be told “no.”)

Landry currently has only two appointees out of seven members. And he must select from names submitted by the presidents of six private universities.

No doubt, as he has shown with other boards and their chairmanships, he wants control and will have the Legislature change the law to give him what he wants. This amendment appears to be another move for more power—but you get to vote here.

While I am a proponent of civil service reform, it must be well thought out, transparent and follow best practices. This amendment seems to be designed as just another power grab for Landry—plenty enough reason for me to vote “No.”

Amendment No. 2. – YES

Do you support an amendment to grant the St. George community their own school district in EBR parish?

I have always been a supporter of school choice and backed Baker, Zachary and Central for their independent districts. I also supported the two efforts for an independent school district in southeast Baton Rouge that the Legislature and former Mayor Sharon Weston Broome denied twice. Now St. George is a city and wants to run its own schools.

This area has paid much in property taxes for decades to build our entire system and should be allowed this right to control its own destiny like others in our parish.

Several of our East Baton Rouge Parish school board members are opposing this vote simply to protect money, turf and union jobs. Shame on them. This is about children and education and giving parents choice.

This amendment must pass statewide and in East Baton Rouge Parish, too.

Amendment No. 3 – YES

This measure would make teacher and support staff pay raises permanent from the savings generated by paying down retirement debt through liquidating several constitutional funds.

I understand the interest we get on the constitutional funds is less than the interest we pay on the debt. So, this will save us money and generate enough to make raises permanent. It will also save the universities money to make up for the match money they got on “Distinguished Chairs.” It appears that if executed properly it could be a wise financial move.

Amendment No. 4 – YES

Do you support allowing each parish the option to reduce or exempt the property tax on business inventory?

We have been talking about removing the inventory tax on businesses for years and Louisiana is one of only seven states that has this tax. But about 15 parishes get a lot of money. This can be decided parish by parish but there is no vote. The sheriff, school board and parish government decides—and must agree.

It’s a one-way move and no going back.

A parish can choose to remove it at once and get a lump sum bonus from the state or can phase it out and get less. It must decide if it provides an economic development advantage. This amendment is not a mandate but gives each parish the option.

Amendment No. 5 – NO

Do you support changing the mandatory retirement age for judge from 70 to 75 providing the judge can continue to fulfill a complete term?

While we have term limits for other elected officials, there are none for judges. And we have seen that once a judge gets elected, they seldom get defeated—and often rise up the ladder. Currently, 31 states have limits of various ages.

While I can hear the argument of experience and that 70 isn’t old (I am 70.), the same could be said of term-limited officials. But at some point, we should pass the baton and allow others to serve.

And let me point out that under current law if a judge is elected to a six-year term at 69, they can serve to 75. And if one is elected to a 10-year term, they could serve until 79.

If this amendment is passed, a judge who is elected to a 10-year term at 74 could serve until 84. Would you be OK with that person as your judge?

This amendment has failed twice in the past. Have views changed?