Alford: Taxes, redistricting are top priorities for House speaker

When he was elected in January 2020, Speaker Clay Schexnayder was greeted with a divided House that was knee deep in toxic politics. While the split vote that put him in power never truly threatened to sour on him, Schexnayder did run headfirst into a global pandemic, serious budget woes, a set of notable hurricanes and a string of racially charged protests around the state that spilled into the Capitol.

He found little relief in the media, where writers on the left and right placed the speaker in their sights. Among voters, he became the subject of a recall and he clashed with conservatives who desired a quicker end to COVID-19 restrictions.

As he enters his second year with the gavel, Schexnayder, a Republican from Gonzales, is still standing. Arguably no other modern speaker has endured such a miserable opening salvo. “It was a trying time for everyone, and not just me,” the speaker said in an interview for this column. “I leaned on the members when I needed to. I spent a lot of personal time getting to know members one-on-one and getting to know their families. That ended up being really important for me. It helped. I’m feeling a lot more optimistic about this year.”

Schexnayder has two top priorities in 2021—reforming sales tax collections and helping steer an acceptable redistricting process—and he’ll have two sessions in which to accomplish these goals.

The speaker will be the lead author for the big centralized sales tax collection bill that will contain the recommendations of a task force that recently wrapped up its work. Schexnayder says he’s confident he’ll get the proposal through the House, but he does have a few land mines left to navigate for total success. The remaining disagreements between local and state tax officials that still need to be ironed out, for instance, will be a real leadership test for Schexnayder this year.

The sales tax issue, however, is just one of many topics that Schexnayder and other House Republicans will be pushing in the regular session as part of a larger tax package. It’s unlikely that any gas tax proposal will be included in that package, but Schexnayder said conservatives are taking a hard look at several issues that may sound familiar, like the inventory tax.

As for redistricting, Schexnayder says the special session that will be required to redraw election lines keeps getting pushed back further into the year due to delays by the U.S. Census Bureau. But there’s no avoiding the decennial task. If Schexnayder wants to bring the body together and make sure everyone feels like their voices are heard, this will be the process to do just that.

Democrats have complained privately about the speaker’s picks for the House and Governmental Affairs Committee (Republicans have a 12-7 majority), but Schexnayder says the leadership is working overtime to make sure it will be a fair process. Statewide hearings, for example, are being planned for the months leading up to the special session.

Schexnayder also sounds like he wants to keep outside influences to a minimum. Whereas in past years conservative groups offered lawmakers the expertise of attorneys and demographers, Schexnayder says he and Senate President Page Cortez intend to use their 501(c)4, Leading Louisiana, to underwrite those resources.

As for his own political ambitions, Schexnayder acknowledges he’s being encouraged to run for agriculture commissioner in 2023, but stopped short of committing to the race. “I’m focused on the job I have,” said Schexnayder, a former race car driver. “Look, this is like a 500-mile race and I still have a bunch of race left.”

The same could be said for his term as speaker, which is just one year from its halfway point. Plenty of race left, indeed.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.