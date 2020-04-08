Alford: Questions still outweigh answers in Legislature

The ongoing regular session of the Louisiana Legislature, scheduled to adjourn no later than 6 p.m. on June 1, remains just as fluid as it was last week. That’s when lawmakers, in fewer numbers than usual (21 out of 39 in the Senate and 58 out of 105 in the House), reconvened the session only to once again temporarily adjourn until an unspecified date.

Legislative leaders hope to return sometime in early May, but that reentry is contingent upon the COVID-19 outbreak and the ability of hospitals to handle the pace. For now, state officials are striking a positive tone in relation to those hopes while underscoring just how serious and unpredictable the coming weeks could be if recommended guidelines are not followed.

So if you’re looking for concrete news out of the Capitol’s two chambers, you’ll have to wait a little longer. If you’re looking for a silver lining to that reality, then look at our legislative situation this way: by no means are we alone.

As of this past weekend, there are 29 other state legislatures that have delayed their sessions, with Oklahoma lawmakers returning to work this past Monday. Uncertainty represents the unifying state policy theme everywhere from Alabama and Arizona to Hawaii and Wisconsin.

Due to a touch of forethought, 19 states are utilizing online meetings and remote voting for lawmakers. Louisiana lacks the necessary laws and rules to allow our senators and representatives to follow suit, but a framework for doing it just under extreme circumstances will likely be debated by the Legislature this term—maybe this year. (Lawmakers in Colorado, Missouri, Ohio and Rhode Island are teeing up the same issues, so, again, we are not alone.)

While there has already been some chatter regarding a special session for Louisiana over the summer, if required and deemed safe enough, a few other states are all but guaranteed an extraordinary (or special) session. Indiana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming have already adjourned their respective sessions and 2020 was supposed to be a non-session year in Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, and Texas.

Many of these states are going to be late to the game in starting the public process of passing bills to make appropriations and generally react to the coronavirus. When Louisiana lawmakers return to work, presumably next month, they will find key instruments already read into the files of the House and Senate. In that respect, at least, our policy guns are cocked and loaded.

What will actually be debated when lawmakers reconvene in Baton Rouge remains the biggest question persisting in Capitoland. This past Sunday’s staff editorial in The Advocate suggested to lawmakers that “it’s time for the Legislature to put off plans and meet the moment.” The opinion piece also noted that during the regular session, “for many Republicans in the Legislature, the brass ring was tort reform.”

With naysayers arguing it can wait and supporters countering that it embodies the principles of economic relief, tort reform still stands tall as the premier political issue at the Capitol. Responding to The Advocate’s editorial via Twitter, Louisiana Association of Business and Industry President Stephen Waguespack wrote, “Alternate view: The Legislature and governor will need to be ready to do anything and everything possible to jumpstart the economy, save small business and pass a responsible state budget once it is safe to do so.”

Legislative committees were set to begin meeting again next week, but as of Tuesday morning those plans were looking a little shaky. Three of the five committees that posted agendas have canceled their meetings. The budget-drafting House Appropriations Committee and the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee both still had standing meetings as of Tuesday morning—they also host key budget bills, so the work of those two committees will have to begin sooner rather than later.

So far, 18 states have enacted budget legislation in response to the COVID-19 epidemic, including measures that make supplemental appropriations, withdraw cash from rainy day funds and trigger other economic measures, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. But that, likewise, means many other states have taken no budget actions yet in relation to the coronavirus.

So, again, we are not alone. Each state and its lawmakers are scrambling to keep up with this unfolding drama, making decisions to maintain public access and simply wondering what comes next. In Louisiana, however, our toughest legislative decisions are coming very soon, and our lawmakers shouldn’t be afraid to stand apart while recovering, rethinking and reconvening.

