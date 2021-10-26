Alford: Politics of redistricting gets personal

The first paid advertisements of the redistricting cycle, purchased specifically to influence how state legislators will draw an election district next year, have surfaced in the Acadiana region. The political engagement was expected eventually, but seeing it so soon serves as a healthy dose of foreshadowing—because this is definitely only the beginning.

The Legislature will gather in early February for its decennial redistricting session, but a statewide public testimony tour is already underway and special interests are slowly revealing their own reapportionment plans.

While the ads are specific to the region encompassing Iberia, Lafayette and St. Martin parishes, the drama and politics involved will eventually be duplicated in election districts all over the state. After all, redistricting is an intimate affair capable of yielding strange bedfellows and deep political fault lines. No politics will be too local or too petty for the special redistricting session that convenes in roughly 100 days.

The Acadiana ad campaign was largely overshadowed last week by the redistricting roadshow’s swing through north Louisiana, which included public hearings conducted by lawmakers in Monroe and Shreveport. The related chatter, however, was unmissable in Iberia Parish, where politics rival sugarcane as a chief export.

Former Sen. Troy Hebert paid for the ad that has been running in The Teche News and The Daily Iberian. The advertisement claims that a plan has been hatched by “the powers that be” to reconfigure the local Senate District 22 in such a way that condenses power in Lafayette Parish at a cost to St. Martin and Iberia parishes. “Under this new district,” the ad continues, “the senator will either come from Lafayette Parish or be beholden to Lafayette Parish.”

Hebert, who’s expected to run in Senate District 22 in 2023, said he was attempting to drum up interest in this week’s roadshow meeting scheduled for Lafayette. That’s when members of the House and Senate governmental affairs committee will hear from residents on this matter.

“Look, we enjoy our neighbors in Lafayette, but their blood might be a little too blue for us to share our senator with,” Hebert said in an interview. “Lafayette already has two senators, trying to steal ours seems a bit greedy. Them big city boys need to learn, pigs get fed and hogs get slaughtered.”

Sen. Fred Mills, who’s term limited from running again in Senate District 22, says he will continue his pledge in the upcoming special session to protect the district from any major disruptions. “Senate District 22 has a long and rich tradition of representing Iberia and St. Martin parishes,” Mills says, “and I look forward to seeing that tradition continue.”

Hebert noted in his interview that it’s almost impossible not to make this issue personal, since shifting the district’s base to Lafayette would clearly benefit incumbent representatives in Lafayette and disadvantage elected officials in Iberia and St. Martin parishes. Other politicos working on plans in other election districts are discovering the same—the process gets personal quickly.

On the other side of the state last week, residents in Monroe and Shreveport got the opportunity to weigh in with their concerns. What to do about north Louisiana’s two congressional districts was a topic of interest. Population losses will require significant adjustments and some have proposed turning the side-by-side vertical districts into horizontal districts that would run west to east from border to border.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, along with other civil rights groups, is also pushing to turn the 5th Congressional District, now based in northeast Louisiana and represented by a Republican, into a minority voting bloc. Proponents argue that only one of Louisiana’s six U.S. House districts is represented by a black official, despite the fact that Blacks comprise one-third of the state’s population.

At the Shreveport public meeting, more concerns were voiced about legislative seats. In northwest Louisiana, there are roughly a dozen legislative seats with significantly low population counts and there could be noticeable losses there on both the House and the Senate sides.

There’s still plenty of time for the public to chime in on redistricting. But with each passing day, the noise residents will have to shout over will only grow louder—and, based on ads already surfacing and the intensity of the issues being aired, the cacophony will only grow bolder as well.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.