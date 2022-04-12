Alford: Louisiana a big winner as earmarks return to Capitol Hill

When President Joe Biden recently signed off on a $1.5 trillion government spending measure, he also gave the green light to $178 million in earmarks for Louisiana that were secured by members of our congressional delegation.

For longtime political observers, it was a return to form. But the tally also showed just how far some of Louisiana’s lawmakers have advanced in Washington’s power structure.

From Billy Tauzin and Jim McCrery to Mary Landrieu and John Breaux, Louisiana lawmakers have a long and fruitful history of locking down earmarks for back home. By the turn of the current century, however, critics painted earmarks as a corrupt stick-and-carrot practice—forcing lawmakers to tap dance around earmarks, rather than dance for them.

The practice fell out of vogue for roughly a decade, until it was revived nearly a year ago. Now there are safeguards attached to earmarks. Members requesting earmarks must be clearly identified, just like the recipients, and there are a host of other guidelines.

But the basic process remains the same. If a lawmaker has a need in their district and it meets all of the requirements, that proposed request can be placed in a spending bill. If the request, or earmark, survives the process, it becomes bacon to bring back home.

For the recently signed $1.5 trillion spending bill, every member of the House and Senate from Louisiana landed earmarks save one: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy. That may come as a surprise to you, especially since Kennedy is the only member from our delegation with an appropriations seat.

Kennedy isn’t prohibited from requesting earmarks as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. In fact, a few of his fellow members notched impressive hauls. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., for example, collected $648 million in earmarks for his home state, including $126 million for university improvements and endowments.

Asked why Kennedy didn’t have earmarks like the rest of the delegation, his communications director, Jess Andrews, released this statement: “As the only appropriator in the delegation, Sen. Kennedy has worked effectively to secure the projects Louisiana needs and Louisiana taxpayers deserve. Whether or not earmarks are allowed at any given time, the senator makes sure that our state punches above its weight, seeing that billions of dollars in Louisiana priorities get funded.”

According to the Associated Press, Louisiana had $178 million in earmarks in the recent spending bill, or $38.56 in spending per capita. In comparison, Mississippi received $266 million ($90.42 per capita), Alabama saw $541 million ($19.29) and Texas got $280 million ($9.49).

The biggest difference between today’s earmarks and those of yesteryear is how they’re doled out—even lawmakers who don’t support the host legislation can still score.

GOP Congressman Garret Graves of Baton Rouge, for instance, joined most of his Louisiana colleagues in voting against the spending bill, but he still received more earmarks than any other Louisiana member of the U.S. House. “I’m supposed to say I didn’t vote for the bill, so I’m not going to go work projects for our district?” Graves told the AP. “No, that’s not what our job is.”

Based on a review of the spending bill by the data team at The New York Times, Graves had $45 million in earmarks in the legislation. He was outpaced only by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, who received $104 million in earmarks, more than anyone else in the delegation, and ranking 34th overall in the Senate.

As for the rest of the delegation, Rep. Mike Johnson of Shreveport secured $36 million in earmarks; House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Jefferson, $30 million; Rep. Clay Higgins of Port Barre, $21.5 million; Rep. Troy Carter of New Orleans, $17.5 million; and Rep. Julia Letlow of Start, $13.6 million.

It’s a strong sign for Louisiana that three of our delegation members—Graves, Johnson and Scalise—are among the top 13 House members with the most earmarks. All three have enviable positions in the leadership. In addition to Scalise serving as the GOP whip, Johnson is vice chair of the House Republican Caucus and Graves, as the Aviation Subcommittee’s ranking member, could make a bid to become transportation chair in the future.

As for the Louisiana projects connected to these earmarks, all of which have been vetted under the new system, they are plentiful and varied, touching on everything from water projects and sugar cane aid to university-level aerospace research.

While some folks might frown on earmarks, the new congressional guidelines have introduced additional accountability into the process. That’s a positive development not only for fans of good government but also for champions of research and infrastructure spending. For lawmakers representing the political incubator that is Louisiana, earmarks likewise mean opportunities—and we should enjoy plenty of those in future spending bills.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.