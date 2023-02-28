Alford: Gubernatorial forum offers early display of political theater

In one of the first gubernatorial forums of the election cycle, hosted earlier this week by the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, the central characters in this cycle’s premier production offered us an overview of what to expect in the months leading up to August qualifying.

For starters, you can anticipate some familiar themes. Three of the candidates—state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, Attorney General Jeff Landry and state Rep. Richard Nelson—were asked what they would do about the coastal lawsuits the state, parishes and others have filed against oil and gas companies.

Eight years ago, during the last open race for governor, the then-contenders were asked the same question. Anti-industry litigation is a serious issue for business and industry in Louisiana, and has been for a very long time.

While the candidates all share concerns, it was Hewitt who promised—on day one, if elected—to instruct the state Department of Natural Resources to “pause” all activities related to such litigation.

Back in 2015, former U.S. Sen. David Vitter, who ultimately lost to now-exiting Gov. John Bel Edwards, told the same industry crowd he would hold back state funding from parishes that engaged in similar lawsuits.

That was tough talk from Vitter. And this is tough talk from Hewitt. The issue, however, probably won’t resonate beyond the halls of a business-minded forum.

But Hewitt’s policy approach as a no-nonsense former energy executive is memorable. That may be her forward-facing image this cycle.

Landry, meanwhile, was the quasi-incumbent on stage. He’s also a showman.

During his speech to LOGA’s membership, Landry reached into his coat pocket and pulled out a legal-sized paper with a familiar message: “Drilling = Jobs.” He held it out proudly for the audience to read.

Back in 2011 when he was a congressman, the attorney general held up a similar sign in the U.S. House as former President Barack Obama unveiled his jobs package. Landry wants to make sure Republicans know he’s still the same guy.

Nelson was somewhat of a new face for this particular crowd. A freshman legislator, Nelson has a knack for offering comparisons about Louisiana you might not think of, like this nugget: “If Louisiana were just average in the country, we’d all live four years longer and get a 33 percent raise.”

At the LOGA forum, Nelson also blamed late Gov. Huey Long for many of the state’s tax problems, among other things, and challenged those in attendance to stand tall against the ghosts of yesteryear.

If there’s a reform candidate in this race, it may be Nelson, who slammed the budget process at the Capitol, since it often yields lavish expenses for government entities.

“Put it on the roulette wheel of state government and see who gets the splash pad,’ Nelson said, referring to pet projects coveted by legislators for generations.

Not participating this week due to an illness was Treasurer John Schroder, who is expected to make future forums and debates. Independent trial attorney Hunter Lundy was not invited.

Lundy and Schroder, though, would not have appeared side-by-side with their opponents since the candidates didn’t agree, as a group, to appear on stage simultaneously. Instead, they were offered the opportunity to speak and then field questions one at a time.

It’s quite possible we’ll never see the contenders on a stage as a group in this 2023 political theater. A race without that drama isn’t much of a race.

As for who else might be up on such a stage, Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson is expected to announce his candidacy in early March as the lone Democrat in the field.

Congressman Garret Graves is also staying quiet while admitting he’s feeling “intense pressure” from others to get into the race. Graves actually met privately with Landry over the weekend, at the attorney general’s request.

According to the congressman’s camp, Graves “mainly wanted to be very transparent about a few issues and establish clarity between them. Both would agree it was a positive meeting.”

So for now, Graves is not on the stage. That could change between now and qualifying.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.