Woman’s Hospital expands virtual offerings, eyes new possibilities

As Woman’s Hospital expands its virtual options for pregnant women and new mothers, hospital personnel are beginning to reconsider the way they deliver many educational services for moms-to-be.

The hospital has moved many of its maternity classes to Zoom, including its Lamaze childbirth class and breastfeeding support groups. So far, both have already attracted more participation than their respective live sessions.

“Our breastfeeding support groups are normally pretty small, usually two or three moms in a live class,” says Angela Hammett, pregnancy nurse navigator for Woman’s Hospital. “This past Friday, we had eight moms in one online session. That shows us the need is there.”

Once the pandemic subsides, Hammett says she’s even considering phasing out the in-person breastfeeding support groups altogether, in exchange for the convenience that online sessions offer mothers who are generally more hesitant to leave home with an infant.

The first virtual Lamaze class also drew in a larger crowd than usual, with 15 couples participating as opposed to the 12-couple maximum that’s allowed to participate in a live class, given space constraints. However, Hammett is more hesitant to fully transition Lamaze to online classes after restrictions are lifted.

“We’re really having to think outside the box now,” says Hammett, who asked Lamaze International for some advice and best practices. “It’s pushed us to make decisions about how we’re giving care right this minute, but also for the long-haul.”

Woman’s has also been using social media to interact with patients in recent weeks, such as by allowing patients to ask questions that are answered by maternal-fetal medicine physicians and other experts in Q&A videos posted to Facebook. Altogether, the videos have garnered 15,221 Facebook views.

More patients have been encouraged to download the Woman’s pregnancy mobile app, which has seen its number of total unique users spike 113% in the past six weeks, from 24,800 to 90,400.

However, overall app downloads have actually gone down—from 1,356 to 1,166—within the same time. There are few likely reasons for this decrease, explains hospital spokeswoman Caroline Isemann.

“Our busiest months for deliveries are between August and October, so a lot of people are finding out they’re newly pregnant in January and February,” Isemann says in an email. “Many doctors also encourage the app, and some of those visits are getting pushed back right now.”

In the meantime, some OB/GYNs are offering telemedicine appointments to certain low-risk patients, adds Hammett, giving them the option to have a virtual checkup every other visit, especially if they’re in the early stages in pregnancy.