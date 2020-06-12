With grim Fed forecast, what will happen to Baton Rouge’s jobless rate?

Federal Reserve officials are forecasting continually high unemployment rates throughout 2020—an expectation somewhat shared by Baton Rouge’s small business community, despite warmly received changes to the Paycheck Protection Program that give local recipients more flexibility in bringing former employees back to work.

There’s also speculation nationally that some businesses have been holding onto workers for PPP purposes, meaning they would potentially lay off rehired workers once the PPP window closes and after they meet the terms of loan forgiveness.

While the Baton Rouge Area Chamber hasn’t heard this specific concern locally, it’s keeping a close watch on unemployment claims in the metro area, says Andrew Fitzgerald, BRAC’s senior director of business intelligence, who adds that next week’s data should be telling.

“It’s not improbable to expect an uptick in unemployment with PPP ending and as some businesses attempting to reopen aren’t able to do so successfully,” Fitzgerald says, “but that could very well be offset by those on enhanced unemployment benefits returning to work.”

The latest changes to the PPP will make it easier for business owners to receive partial loan forgiveness by extending the timeframe for employers to use loan funds (from eight weeks to 24) and by lowering the threshold of payroll expenses (from 75% to 60%).

BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp says these changes will create a net positive for the local business community, now that small businesses have until Dec. 31 to restore their workforce to pre-pandemic levels.

“If companies hadn’t gotten that extension, those about to hit their eight-week mark wouldn’t have used the full loan amount they’d been approved for, and we would’ve seen businesses here in dire positions,” says Knapp, who’s been regularly communicating with area business owners on the subject. “Because of this, we aren’t expecting as high a small business failure rate as we might’ve otherwise had.”

But the bill also created new exceptions to the PPP that excuse a business from bringing back workers if they can document that they were unable to rehire a worker, such as if the worker rejected an offer to return, or a similarly qualified worker. They can also be excused from the requirement if they can document a health or safety requirement related to COVID-19 that restricted their business.

Locally, he’s heard of some laid-off or furloughed workers, including some in construction and other skilled wage-earning jobs, turning down offers from their previous employers to return to work because they were generating enough weekly income from unemployment benefits and taking on odd jobs. Knapp advises employers experiencing this to notify the Louisiana Workforce Commission of their situation.

Overall, the biggest question looming in the back of employers’ minds, Knapp says, is whether Congress will continue to provide substantial payments to tens of millions of Americans who are still out of work, with expanded jobless benefits set to expire July 31.

Until then, Knapp encourages consumers to continue supporting Baton Rouge businesses as they reopen so that jobless individuals have jobs to come back to, as consumer spending is down 12% in East Baton Rouge Parish.

“We need to accelerate the ‘return to work’ part of this,” he says.