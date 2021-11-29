What’s the deal with the omicron variant, and will it impact Louisiana?

Louisiana’s top public health officer says the omicron variant of COVID-19 is cause for concern depending on how contagious it is, while the World Health Organization warned today that the latest variation of the virus is likely to spread quickly with possible “severe consequences.”

Omicron was discovered in South Africa last week.

As The News Star reports, Louisiana Department of Health Dr. Joe Kanter tweeted late Sunday: “Main takeaway: Omicron is cause for our attention, not panic. Best tool we have at the moment remains vaccines. Need to continue to focus on increasing vaccinations.”

Kanter says the biggest determinant of how much trouble the omicron variant is for Louisiana residents will be its transmissibility—whether it spreads more or less easily than other variants of the coronavirus. So far, no cases of the omicron variant have been identified in the U.S., but Kanter says it is likely already in the country.

The WHO says there is currently no information to suggest symptoms associated with omicron differ from those associated with other variants. No deaths linked to the omicron variant have been reported, the WHO reports

Last week, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards extended his public health emergency for another month, though virtually all COVID restrictions have been lifted including the statewide mask mandate he implemented during the state’s fourth infection surge with the delta variant.

