What a dip in unemployment insurance trust fund means for employers 

In the current COVID-19 economy, in which about 55,000 Capital Region residents are applying for unemployment benefits each week, the health of Louisiana’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund is incredibly important, writes Baton Rouge Area Chamber Director of Business Intelligence Andrew Fitzgerald.

In a new article addressing what the trust fund means for Baton Rouge employers, Fitzgerald writes that, heading into the pandemic, the UTF was going strong. Louisiana’s UTF was one of the healthiest in the country, according to a January 2020 report by the U.S. Department of Labor, but the pandemic has changed that.

Employers make contributions to the UTF as part of payroll taxes paid for each of their employees, but the amount they pay changes depending on the projected balance of the fund. The UTF projection is determined by the state Revenue Estimating Committee each September. In January of 2020, the UTF had a balance of $1.06 billion and state law set employers’ UTF tax on a wage base of $7,700 per employee. As of June 16, 2020, the balance of the UTF was down to $618 million, a 41% reduction in six months.

This decline is bad news for businesses already struggling to recover from COVID-19, because when the UTF balance falls below $750 million, the tax wage base increases from $7,700 to $8,500, with a discount on the first 10%.

Lowering our region’s unemployment rate is important for many reasons, and among them is the increased costs for Capital Region employers caused by depletion of the trust fund, putting further burden on businesses struggling to keep their doors open, Fitzgerald writes. Read the full explainer here.