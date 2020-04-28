‘We’re not essential,’ say Louisiana lawmakers opposed to reconvening May 4

Members of the legislative black and Democratic caucuses are pushing back against the decision of the Legislature’s Republican leadership to reconvene May 4.

Louisiana has among the highest per capita infection rates from COVID-19 in the country and mortality rates from the disease have been disproportionately high among African Americans.

“I lost nine people to COVID-19 in 10 days, including two relatives,” says Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge. “I just can’t imagine what this looks like, to put all those people together in that building.”

Barrow and other members of the caucuses sent a letter this morning to Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, urging them to delay reconvening the session at least until May 15, when the governor’s latest stay-at-home order is set to expire.

“This is beyond my comprehension,” says Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge. “Not to mention that we’ve had a legislator die from this (Rep. Reggie Bagala, R-Cut Off) and they ran over it like he didn’t exist, which is wrong. Then, Rep. Ted James (D-Baton Rouge) was hospitalized from it. Cortez tested positive for it. At least two others have it and my grandson has been sick with it for six weeks. I’m trying to figure out, what is their thought process?”

Legislative leaders have said they need to get back to the business of passing a budget, which, legally, must be done in person and by June 30, though Barrow notes that until the Revenue Estimate Conference meets in mid-May there’s no budget balancing that can be done.

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday said the decision was for legislative leaders to make but said he considered them to be “essential” and didn’t have a problem with it.

James, who spent four days in the hospital and says he won’t be going back next week, disagrees.

“We’re not essential workers,” James says. “We debate license plates and marijuana. That’s not essential. Essential workers are processing unemployment claims. They’re nurses and law enforcement officers. We don’t deserve to be mentioned in the same sentence with them.”

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rep. Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, R-Houma, says he sympathizes with the concerns of his Democratic and African American colleagues, but believes lawmakers need to get back to business.

“Obviously, it is not the ideal situation,” Zeringue says. “But we are going to do whatever we can to ensure we protect the members and the public to make sure we do the work we have to accomplish.”

As a practical matter, that means taking measures like spacing out committee hearings so only a couple of committees are going on in the building at the same time and limiting the number of people allowed into committee rooms. Zeringue says the committee leadership has also decided to hear only a limited number of bills.

But James, who points out that people will come from around the state to testify at hearings in a building that is cleaned nightly by trustees from the prison system, which is battling high COVID-19 infections, calls the decision irresponsible.

“I’m taking it very personally as someone who was in the hospital,” he says. “We had a member die of it, yet we’re rushing back even as the governor is saying don’t gather with more than 10 people.”