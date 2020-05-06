Want that PPP loan forgiven? Accounting tips you need to know

Following public controversy related to several large national businesses receiving multimillion PPP loans, the Small Business Administration will now audit certain multimillion-dollar loans.

Borrowers who are private companies with adequate sources of liquidity to support ongoing operation may not qualify for the PPP loan, says Benjamin Vance, a director for Postlethwaite & Netterville Consulting Services Group, who spoke at a Baton Rouge Area Chamber webinar Tuesday with Kathryn Pittman, an associate tax director. Any borrower who applied for the loan prior to the issuance of that guidance has until Thursday to repay the loan in full.

Moving forward, following the submission of a business’s loan forgiveness application, the SBA will review all loans of more than $2 million. It’s currently unclear how these audits would be performed; additional guidance is expected to be released.

Loans under $2 million are also susceptible to audits under the False Claims Act.

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants recently recommended that the eight-week period covered by the PPP should align with the beginning of a pay period, not the date loan monies are received. Furthermore, that eight-week period should commence when restrictions are lifted and the borrower is allowed to operate, so that small businesses have enough money to ramp up operations.

Loan forgiveness partly depends on an employer’s ability to maintain its pre-coronavirus staffing levels. So would a laid-off employee who rejects an offer of reemployment sabotage the process? The answer is no, so long as certain requirements are met.

An interim final rule is expected to address this in detail, but for now Vance says the borrower must make a “good faith” written offer of rehire and the rejection must be documented. That rejection could also impact the former employee’s eligibility for unemployment insurance.

Postlethwaite & Netterville is recommending a five-step administration process for businesses to ensure they are properly documenting costs in order to receive forgiveness on their PPP loan. For each payroll run, track gross wages and other eligible payroll costs. Track eligible non-payroll costs as they are incurred. Then combine eligible costs for total debt forgiveness potential and calculate debt forgiveness.

Vance and Pittman suggest businesses maintain a separate bank account for PPP funds to avoid accidentally mixing them with operating funds. That bank account should be used exclusively for approved expense disbursements and businesses should track all disbursements from this account.

When it comes to tracking payroll costs, they suggest separately tracking payroll costs for each employee. It’s important to retain documents that substantiate the payroll costs covered in the eight-week loan period. Examples of documents that can be used include payroll journals, provider invoices, check registers or timekeeping records. Bank statements, SUTA filings and the Form 941 Employer’s Quarterly Federal Tax Return will also work.

Similar to payroll, non-payroll expenses should be separately tracked with a general ledger for utilities, mortgage interest and rent expenses. Also, keep the receipts.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since its original publication clarify that borrowers who are private companies with adequate sources of liquidity to support ongoing operation may not qualify for the PPP loan, rather than do not qualify. Daily Report regrets the error.