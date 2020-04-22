Vivid Ink working with LSU, Lamar to make PPE

Baton Rouge printing company Vivid Ink has joined the effort to produce personal protective equipment at LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center and, in just two days, has enabled production to ramp up nearly 10-fold to 1,000 gowns per day.

“We’re working round the clock to crank them out,” Vivid Ink owner Stephen St. Cyr says.

The gowns were designed by LSU Medical Physics Program Director Wayne Newhauser. Working with biomedical engineering student Meagan Moore and in partnership with the Bella Bowman Foundation, Newhauser began developing prototypes for gowns and other PPE as shortages of the important gear made headlines across the nation.

The university’s COVID-19 response team assessed the gown design and determined it could be scaled. On April 14, LSU employees began cranking them out from the floor of the PMAC, using billboard vinyl donated by Lamar and Circle Graphics.

Initially, workers were cutting and sewing the gowns by hand, which was time consuming and required a lot of employees to work in relatively close proximity to one another.

Looking for a better way, Lamar representatives approached St. Cyr about using his large format printers to print patterns on the material.

“I told him it would be easier and quicker, actually for us to print them and cut them ourselves,” St. Cyr says.

In just a few days, Vivid Ink has scaled up to producing 1,000 gowns a day, as compared to 1,400 total that were made in the first two weeks of the effort, and has a contract to produce 5,000 over the next four weeks.

The gowns are still completed at the PMAC, but fewer employees are needed, which has made the production process safer from a social distancing perspective.

For Vivid Ink, which is able to devote six employees to the work, the contract is a needed boon at time when business is otherwise slow.

“We’re just happy we’re able to help,” he says.