Virus roundup … 

• Gov. John Bel Edwards said Louisiana is tracking well, but cautioned that data is still being analyzed and regional data must be taken into consideration before he can make an official decision to begin phase two, WBRZ-TV reports. Edwards expects to receive a recommendation from the health department over the weekend. Phase one is currently scheduled to last until June 5, unless extended by the governor.

• The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today released a report analyzing the status of early child care providers in the nine-parish Capital Region as the area’s economy begins to reopen and the essential function of the child care sector is brought into stark focus. The report is attached and available at brac.org/recovery. See the report here.

• U.S. Rep. Garret Graves joined members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation to back Gov. John Bel Edwards’ request to President Trump to ensure the National Guard remains active in Louisiana’s ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic through July 31. Under the disaster declaration, Louisiana can deploy the National Guard across the state to serve on the front lines of the response effort.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase one of reopening.