Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana Economic Development has launched a new hotline for Louisiana businesses. Companies can call 225-342-4321 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. with their questions related to the coronavirus impact.

• President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster in Louisiana related to the coronavirus, freeing up federal funding and other assistance for the state. Trump issued the declaration the same day it was requested by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

• What does the pandemic look like? The CDC has released a new series of charts and graphs.

• Because cellphones have built-in GPS tracking, you can see who is and who isn’t adhering to social distancing protocols. See The Washington Post’s chart of the best and worst states at social distancing.

• New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office says the state has begun clinical trials to search for ways to treat COVID-19.

• LSU officials announced Tuesday that all spring commencement ceremonies will be postponed.

• Waffle House has now closed 365 locations across the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic. While more than 300 locations have closed, 1,627 remain open.

