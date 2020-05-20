Virus roundup … 

• Public health officials in some states are accused of bungling coronavirus infection statistics or even using a little sleight of hand to deliberately make things look better than they are. The risk is that politicians, business owners and ordinary Americans who are making decisions about lockdowns, reopenings and other day-to-day matters could be left with the impression that the virus is under more control than it actually is. Read the full story.

• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released detailed guidance for reopening schools, mass transit and nonessential businesses that had been shut down in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The 60-page document comes after some states announced they would lift stay-at-home orders and begin reopening parts of their economies.

• NFL players may be tough but even they need protection from COVID-19, and when they return to the field for the 2020 season they may be wearing new helmets designed to protect them from the virus. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

• Car companies are investigating ways to virus-proof their vehicles to win customers concerned about infectious diseases once the coronavirus pandemic fades, USA Today reports. Ideas under consideration include blasting car interiors with ultraviolet light, using foggers to spray disinfectants, having upgraded air filtration systems and employing antimicrobial materials.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering pickup or delivery.