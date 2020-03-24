Virus roundup …    

• Congressional and White House officials said today that after several setbacks a deal appears to be at hand to provide sweeping aid to businesses and workers facing ruin from the coronavirus pandemic.

• Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a news conference to discuss Louisiana’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on C-SPAN. Watch it here.

• WAFB-TV will launch a new 4 p.m. newscast on Thursday, WAFB Vice President and General Manager Joe Sciortino announced today. The 30-minute newscast will be anchored by WAFB’s Elizabeth Vowell.

• The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation has announced its commitment of at least $2.1 million to meet the needs of communities across Louisiana as they respond to COVID-19. Grants of up to $50,000 are available for nonprofits.

• NexusLA and the Louisiana Technology Park are hosting a Zoom webinar on Thursday featuring speakers Susheel Kumar of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Assistance and Bryan Greenwood of the Louisiana Small Business Development Center to help explain how to apply for aid. Get more information here.

• Neighbors Federal Credit Union today announced two emergency loan relief programs as well as extended drive-thru hours. One of the programs allows members to skip 90 days of loan payments and the other provides up to $3,000 in emergency assistance.

• The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has closed all of its branches but is offering temporary virtual cards and its full digital library online. Due dates for all library materials have also been extended until April 14.

