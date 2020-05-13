Virus roundup … 

• Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned today of the threat of a prolonged recession resulting from the viral outbreak and urged Congress and the White House to act further to prevent long-lasting economic damage. Powell cautioned that numerous bankruptcies among small businesses and extended unemployment for many people are still a serious risk despite the federal aid packages.

• As the state prepares to enter phase one of reopening the economy the departments of education and health have outlined the next steps for the safe operation of child care centers, as well as summer camps, summer school, and summer extracurricular activities. See the outline here.

• The federal government is increasing oversight of how relief funds are spent, The Wall Street Journal reports. The Justice Department is pursuing cases related to the small business loan program where employers have claimed to pay nonexistent employees. Disrupted supply chains may also push firms to buy from suspect vendors that either price gouge or sell fraudulent products.

• LSU is holding a virtual graduation ceremony for more than 4,000 spring graduates on Friday. The virtual ceremony starts at 10 a.m. and anyone can watch online.

• Neighborhood social network Nextdoor Inc. has found a new kind of relevance in the coronavirus era. Locals have long used the platform to scout babysitter recommendations, gripe about neighbors and issue pleas for help finding lost pets. In the past two months, The Wall Street Journal reports users have taken to Nextdoor to inquire whether homebound residents need groceries delivered or prescriptions picked up.

