Virus roundup … 

• The unemployment rate in the U.S. will peak at 25%, rivaling the worst period of the Great Depression, Goldman Sachs warned this morning, CNN reports. The unemployment rate spiked to 14.7% in April as the economy lost more than 20 million jobs during the self-imposed shutdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Economists at Goldman Sachs downgraded their labor market forecast “to assume that more workers will lose their jobs and a larger share of them will be classified as unemployed,” the Wall Street bank wrote in a report to clients.

• New tax breaks expected to total about $650 billion are starting to flow to U.S. businesses, giving them quick cash and longer-term help to ride out the coronavirus-induced economic downturn, The Wall Street Journal reports. So far, more than 50 publicly traded companies have disclosed tax savings and deferrals totaling at least $2.8 billion, according to securities filings. Money is also going to private companies that don’t report earnings.

• Open Health Care Clinic & Runner’s Courier Service COVID-19 Mobile Testing Project is offering free COVID-19 tests without a doctor’s note on Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The testing site, set up in partnership with Metro Councilpersons Erika Green and LaMont Cole, is at 4000 Gus Young Ave.

• Baton Rouge General has created a new, separate negative pressure waiting room in the ER in order to limit the spread of COVID-19, WAFB-TV reports.

• Louisiana needs to increase COVID-19 testing for students this fall if they are expected to return to their classrooms, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said during a Senate committee hearing. Cassidy said the goal should be “using testing in a smart way” to get people back to work and school safely, The News Star reports.

• Advice from the top U.S. disease control experts on how to safely reopen businesses and institutions during the coronavirus pandemic is more detailed and restrictive than the plan released by the White House last month. The guidance also offers recommendations to help communities decide when to shut facilities down again during future flare-ups of COVID-19. Read the full story.

• The promise and limitations of remdesivir, the first drug to prove capable of helping fight COVID-19, have kicked off efforts to see if it can work better in combination with other treatments and to create new, easier methods of administering it. Researchers are exploring whether the drug, made by Gilead Sciences, can be combined with other antiviral treatments to make a more potent coronavirus-fighting cocktail. Six COVID-19 drug trials currently underway specify testing remdesivir with another medicine, according to Informa Pharma Intelligence.

