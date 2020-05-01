Virus roundup … 

• The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is hosting three webinars next week for businesses. Tuesday’s webcast will focus on accounting practices for PPP loan forgiveness. The Thursday webcast will detail BRAC’s initiatives for COVID-19, and Friday’s will include a Q&A with Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder about the Legislature. Register for the webinars here.

• Churches in Louisiana are now allowed to host in-person religious gatherings under the updated stay-at-home order. However, church officials must comply with a list of rules released by Gov. John Bel Edwards, effective today. See the list from WAFB-TV.

• Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and State Sen. Regina Barrow announced today that a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open Monday near Cortana Mall in the Walmart parking lot. The site is supported by Walmart and Quest Diagnostics. The drive thru will test people with COVID-19 symptoms and all health care providers and first responders.

• Gov. John Bel Edwards released two new announcements encouraging Louisianans to comply with the extended stay-at-home order and ultimately meet the White House guidelines for entering phase one of reopening. Watch them here.

• To address the disproportionate COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death rates of African Americans, the Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication has partnered with the Louisiana Budget Project to host a discussion with public policy experts and advocates on the centrality of structural racism resulting in this alarming reality. The event will take place Wednesday, May 13, at 3:30 p.m.

