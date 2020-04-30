Virus roundup …

• Accounting firm Albin, Randall and Bennett has created a Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness worksheet to help businesses assess and track what they need to do to achieve forgiveness for federal PPP loans. See the worksheet here.

• The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal released updated guidelines for restaurants to operate in accordance with the governor’s stay-at-home order. See the guidelines here.

• Consumers are cleaning their hands and homes more during the coronavirus pandemic, a trend makers of big hygiene brands are betting will outlast the COVID-19 crisis, The Wall Street Journal reports. Lysol owner Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC reported a surge in first-quarter sales as shoppers stocked up on cleaning products during lockdowns. While the company said it expects some of that demand to unwind, like others in the industry it also thinks consumers will continue to clean more even when they are spending less time at home.

• Macy’s announced an ambitious plan today to reopen all of its 775 locations, including Bloomingdales and Bluemercury, in the next six to eight weeks, the latest sign of how eager the nation’s largest retailers are to return to business. Read the full story.

• Eric Ries, CEO of the San Francisco-based Long-Term Stock Exchange, and Joe Wilson, a partner at MarsBio, a Los Angeles venture-capital firm, have started a coalition that includes companies and nonprofits to help address a shortage of medical supplies for health care workers. Their coalition has grown to include companies from Volkswagen AG to health care distributor Cardinal Health, and it has raised $30 million in interest-free loans from wealthy families and foundations to help hospitals buy supplies. It has already delivered 100 million pieces of protective gear across the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reports.

• LeBron James is putting together an all-star event to honor and celebrate the high school class of 2020, which has had its graduation season upended by the coronavirus pandemic, WBRZ-TV reports. The one-hour special, “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” will air simultaneously on NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox on May 16 at 8 p.m.

