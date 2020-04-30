Virus roundup …

• The smallest companies seeking coronavirus relief loans were moved to the head of the line Wednesday after the Small Business Administration said that for eight hours ending at midnight Eastern time it would accept loans only from small lenders. The step was taken to ensure that small community lenders, those with under $1 billion in assets, and their small business customers would have access to the $310 billion program, SBA head Jovita Carranza said in a tweet.

• U.S. consumer spending plunged 7.5% in March, reflecting the growing impact of the coronavirus pandemic as Americans complied with stay-at-home orders. The Commerce Department said that the spending decline was the sharpest monthly drop on records that go back to 1959, exceeding the previous record, a decline of 2.1% in January 1987.

• The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits because of the coronavirus has soared past 30 million, worsening a crisis unmatched since the 1930s and turning up the pressure on political leaders to lift restrictions that are choking the economy.

• The nation’s top infectious diseases expert says he expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to quickly approve a new experimental drug that showed promising signs in treating patients with COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC’s “Today” show Thursday that he anticipates the go-ahead for the emergency use of Remdesivir to happen “really quickly.”

• The Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative of Regions Bank, today announced 11 additional grants supporting small-business recovery amid the financial impacts of COVID-19.

• During this pandemic, parents of young children may be apprehensive about bringing their children into the doctor’s office, but Our Lady of the Lake pediatrician Dr. Michelle Flechas says certain children should still go in for routine immunization, WAFB-TV reports.

