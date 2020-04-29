Virus roundup … 

• U.S. Rep. Garret Graves today announced Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District is set to receive $1,333,817 in CARES Act Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The operating funds provide Public Housing Agency financial resources for the management, maintenance, and resident services, and support preventing, preparing, and responding to the coronavirus pandemic in public housing. This new allocation comes in addition to the $4,201,613 in various HUD COVID-19 Recovery Formula Grants that Graves announced April 10.

• Scientists on today announced the first effective treatment against the coronavirus—an experimental drug that can speed the recovery of COVID-19 patients—in a major medical advance that came as the economic gloom caused by the scourge deepened in the U.S. and Europe. The U.S. government said it is working to make the antiviral medication remdesivir available to patients as quickly as possible.

• Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is launching a new campaign encouraging East Baton Rouge Parish residents to wear a face covering in public as a safeguard to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Residents are encouraged to take photos wearing their face covering and share with Broome via social media at @mayorbroome and hashtag #MaskUpEBR.

• LSU Interim President Tom Galligan said in a letter to faculty and staff Tuesday that LSU will continue to operate remotely until May 15 due to the extension of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order.

• U.S. home sales showed signs of collapsing in March, as the number of contract signs plunged sharply because of the coronavirus outbreak. The National Association of Realtors said today that its pending home sales index, which measures signed buyer contracts, plummeted a seasonally adjusted 20.8% in March from the prior month to a reading of 88.2. Read the full story.

• Sales of Hasbro games jumped 25% as idle families scooped up classics from Jenga to Operation to ride out the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal.

