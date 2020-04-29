Virus roundup … 

• Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to Washington, D.C., today to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss the state’s response to COVID-19.

• Small businesses that borrow money through the government’s aid program could face audits before the loans are forgiven, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday, even as others warned that federal officials face daunting challenges in ensuring the funds are properly spent, The Wall Street Journal reports.

• In much of Louisiana, restaurant owners are cautiously looking forward to opening some outdoor tables, and mall stores to beginning curbside service. But New Orleans won’t be participating in those slight relaxations of rules set up to slow the spread of the new coronavirus—even though Gov. John Bel Edwards cited it as meeting federal guidelines for a wider reopening.

• Many of the nation’s governors in recent weeks have called for Congress to allot another $500 billion in federal aid for state governments to help them deal with the unplanned costs and tax revenue losses brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday indicated that Democrats may support additional funding for local governments that goes beyond that amount.

• The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is launching virtual happy hour concerts designed for companies and businesses in the Capital Region. The T.G.I.F. Music Concerts match a musician to a business, company, or group of individuals, who then performs a 30-minute virtual live concert on Zoom or Microsoft Teams during that subscriber’s scheduled meeting. The Arts Council has more information here.

• Gilead Sciences Inc.’s experimental drug to treat coronavirus helped patients recover faster than standard care, the company said, offering hope for what could be the first effective treatment for COVID-19, Bloomberg reports.

