Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana voters will have more early voting time and expanded mail-in balloting options in the July and August elections because of the coronavirus outbreak, under a plan approved by state lawmakers. The elections plan submitted by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin won passage in a 31-8 Senate vote and a 62-39 House vote.

• U.S. consumer confidence plunged in April as millions lost their jobs and there was an unprecedented deterioration of an index that monitors their attitudes about current business and work conditions. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its confidence index tumbled to a reading of 86.9, the lowest level in nearly six years and down from 118.8 in March.

• Health care professionals are reminding Baton Rouge residents to not let fear of COVID-19 keep them from seeking help in a medical emergency, WBRZ-TV reports.

• Peyton Murphy of Murphy Law Firm and Todd Terrell of the United Cajun Navy are teaming up to deliver face masks and hand sanitizer to 11 Baton Rouge area nursing homes, retirement communities, and elderly complexes, WAFB-TV reports.

