Virus roundup … 

• The Louisiana Department of Education today announced it would provide subsidized child care to essential critical infrastructure personnel for an additional 30 days.

• Baton Rouge General today announced it has performed 432 antibody tests in just under a week, with 4.4% of them confirmed positive. A positive test indicates that a person was likely infected with COVID-19 and that their body has produced antibodies, which are specific proteins made in response to infections. Though the tests are in high demand, experts caution that a positive test does not mean a person is immune or won’t catch the virus again.

• According to the federal government, people with children under 17 years of age who don’t file tax returns and who receive Supplemental Security Income will automatically start receiving a $1,200 stimulus payment from the IRS soon. But they’re also able to receive an additional $500 for each qualifying child under 17 as long as they complete the necessary information by May 5. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

• Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Adam Knapp issued a statement in response to the stay-at-home order being extended until May 1. BRAC is also encouraging businesses to prepare for returning employees to the workplace by purchasing protective equipment. Read the statement.

• The East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced registration is now open for its virtual job fair. The fair will be Thursday, April 30, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

• The 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo were rescheduled to July of next year, but it’s possible the event will still be canceled. According to CNN, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organizing Committee President Yoshiro Mori says that if the COVID-19 pandemic continues into next year, the Olympics will not be held.

