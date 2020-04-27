Virus roundup  … 

• Patient Plus Urgent Care is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing for $105 (includes visit). Those Interested can make an appointment online at patientplusuc.com or walk in to one of its locations at Bocage, Southdowns, Mid City, Delmont or Broadmoor. For more information, visit patientplusuc.com.

• To help provide a detailed picture of the past, present and future of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., The New York Times has put together five interactive charts that show how the virus spread and impacted hundreds of metro areas across the country. See the charts here.

• U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, and Joe Machin, D-West Virginia, today led a bipartisan letter with 16 other senators asking that local trade and professional associations be eligible for assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program in any future coronavirus stimulus bill.

• The Louisiana Housing Corporation has put together a summary of the housing-related legislation noted in the CARES Act and explains how it could impact individuals.

• The organizers behind the prospective city of St. George and the St. George Fire Department are teaming up to collect nonperishable food items for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Organizers will collect donations from residents May 2-3 and May 16-17. Residents can drop off donations at the nearest St. George Fire Department station and can also contribute money online. WAFB-TV has more information.

• The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge today announced that the Art Flow art exhibition is now open as an online exhibition, and will remain open until June 28. Viewers can check out the exhibition and vote for the People’s Choice Award online here..

• Louisiana Healthcare Connections has partnered with the Louisiana Nurses Foundation and the Louisiana Primary Care Association to provide health care workers with 150,000 masks; 1,500 face shields; 3,000 hand sanitizers; and 20 care packages to hospitals, health systems and clinics across the state.

