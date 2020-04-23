Virus roundup … 

• U.S. Reps. Garret Graves and Cedric Richmond sent a letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards this week urging him to allocate a portion of Louisiana’s share of CARES Act funding toward a research effort to better understand the risk factors and issues contributing to the racial disparities in the state’s COVID-19 case data. In Louisiana, COVID-19 data indicated at one point that more than 70% of confirmed cases are among African Americans, who represent 32% of Louisiana’s population.

• Medical technology company Cytovale today announced the expansion of a partnership with an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to conduct a pilot study for a rapid sepsis diagnostic system for patients with potential respiratory infections, including those with SARS-CoV-2, responsible for COVID-19. The study, led by Dr. Hollis O’Neal at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, will commence immediately.

• Consumers are cooking and cleaning more while spending less time and money on grooming and makeup, the world’s biggest consumer-products companies say, as a picture emerges of how the coronavirus is reshaping lifestyles, The Wall Street Journal reports. The question executives and investors now face is which behaviors will stick when restrictions to fight the pandemic lift, and which will fade.

• Detention systems around the nation are cracking down on visitation and ramping up COVID-19 screenings. See which Louisiana detention centers have COVID-19 cases.

• A professor of molecular and cellular physiology at LSU Health Shreveport is creating 3D-printed nasal swabs for COVID-19 tests. Dr. J. Steven Alexander is using one machine that can print 324 swabs at a time and has produced 1,000 swabs.

