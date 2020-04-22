Virus roundup …

• Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said at a news conference today that Baton Rouge residents can expect an announcement next week of a soft reopening of the city. Broome said she will make the decision based on ongoing conversations with Gov. John Bel Edwards.

• Data in recent days show a slowdown in the rate of new coronavirus cases in several U.S. states, raising hopes that aggressive mitigation efforts such as social distancing and closures of schools and businesses are helping to tamp down the pandemic’s grim toll. See an interactive chart from CNBC that shows how the virus has spread.

• Ochsner Medical Center has expanded COVID-19 patient testing criteria to include anyone who is symptomatic without limitation for age. This will increase testing capabilities for children, patients at Ochsner Urgent Care locations and employers. The medical center’s goal is to test as many people as supplies allow.

• Our Lady of the Lake North Campus has created a second drive-thru testing site on Airline Highway to serve north Baton Rouge residents. Like the Mid City testing center, anyone looking to get a test should first get a note from a licensed physician.

• The New Orleans Saints have canceled their offseason program because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and informed players they will not be required to report to club headquarters until training camp—whenever that may be.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering pickup or delivery