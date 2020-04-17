Virus roundup … 

• A new report from Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, shows that nearly 31% of small businesses in Louisiana that responded to a survey are at risk of closing permanently over the next two months. The report added that nearly 60% of small businesses that responded to the survey could close over the next five months.

• U.S. Rep. Garret Graves today announced $5,677,518 in grants have been awarded from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services this week to hospitals and health care providers in Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District.

• Americans’ evaluations of the economy have abruptly turned negative amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gallup’s Economic Confidence Index is now -32, down from +22 in March. The 54-point drop is the largest one-month change in Gallup’s trend dating back to 1992, and it comes on the heels of last month’s 19-point drop, which had been one of the largest monthly declines to date. Just two months ago, economic confidence was the highest it had been in 20 years.

• An estimated 60% of businesses in Lafayette Parish, including furniture, clothing and jewelry stores, were allowed to reopen today under strict social distancing guidelines designed to prevent spread of the new coronavirus. Local leaders in Lafayette Parish said the affected businesses fall into a “gray area” of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide emergency order. However, Edwards’ office said the businesses covered under the “safe shop” order issued Thursday in Lafayette are clearly allowed to open under the state emergency law if they follow required social distancing precautions. Read the full story.

• Organizers today announced New Orleans’ Voodoo Music and Arts Experience will not take place in 2020 but will return next year. The announcement was made Friday via the festival’s social media accounts. Staff say they still plan to hold the festival next year Oct. 29 -31.

• Consumer-products giant Procter and Gamble reported its biggest U.S. sales increase in decades as Americans stocked up on household mainstays like toilet paper, laundry detergent and cough medicine as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the country.

